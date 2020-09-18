Dear editor,

Our pandemic death toll is over 200,000 Americans. In another month it may reach 250,000.

Where do you think President Donald Trump is? On his golf course. He couldn't care less about American lives. He said "Let's try swallowing some disinfectant."

He disparages me and all veterans who fought and died for our country, saying that we are all "losers and suckers" because we fought for our country. He did say that no matter how he tries to deny it. He would not go into military service because he couldn't scam any money from serving.

His life is about screwing people. If you don't know that he is a pathological liar by now, I pity you. His mantra is "lie and deny.” He has done it all of his life. He lies to his supporters, but he can't con me!

Trump is interested in only HIMSELF AND MONEY! Screw everyone else. Check on all the people he screwed during his life — contractors, suppliers, architects, workers. Check it out and learn what a miserable person he is.

Remember, a vote for Trump is a vote for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Elect a businessman and he will solve all our problems? Remember Herbert Hoover? He was a businessman. In his term, the market crashed and we had the Great Depression. Thank god for Franklin Roosevelt, who beat Hoover in a landslide.

Joe DeMarco

Jay, New York

