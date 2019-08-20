Dear editor,
I must respond to guest columnist Phyllis Sower ("Don't determine vote by false labeling, Aug. 14), who wrote to caution voters against "false labeling."
How she can defend the current president, who with regularity hurls rude, mean, condescending nicknames at others — false labeling — is beyond my understanding. It's been documented that the president also speaks falsehoods every day.
She began to conclude her piece with her own false labeling of presidential candidates, stating they want to turn this country into a "socialist state." I don't follow her thinking. I will vote for the return of dignity and honor to the White House by voting for a Democrat!
Ida Palmer-Ball
Frankfort