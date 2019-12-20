Dear editor,
So sad that Mary West sees the Impeachment of President Donald Trump as a reason to celebrate (“President impeached,” Dec. 19). I feel it is very sad for our country to decide that the U.S. House has decided that Trump does not deserve to lead our country.
Why would Ms. West find this a reason to celebrate Christmas season? Regardless of your opinion on our president, I find her joyful smile on the front page of The State Journal a sad celebration of the discord in our country.
Merry Christmas to all regardless of you political persuasion.
Keller Campbell Jr.
Frankfort