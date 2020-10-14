Dear editor,
I am writing in regards to an opinion in The State Journal (“Letter: Voters beware of pervasive gaslighting,” Oct. 12). There is a little more to point out that should be mentioned, although many are already aware of this pervasiveness.
Our president in his narcissism got mad when Barack Obama publicly ridiculed him at a dinner party. Obama’s ridicule was about when Trump lied publicly about Obama not being a legal citizen. Narcissistic revenge drove this New York wealthy playboy to run for president.
With Glenn Ballard’s spot on description to what appears to be Trump’s personality, the president used it to bring the Republican Party to their knees, begging in fear at his feet, groveling. In turn, the Republicans twisted the corrupt electoral voting system in Trump’s favor, even while he lost the popular vote to Clinton by THREE MILLION! (Why vote? I’ve already voted straight Democratic ticket with optimism!)
Now Trump, proving his ineptitude with the handling and ignoring of the coronavirus (that’s killed nearly a quarter of a million of us) is still on a revenge quest to destroy ObamaCare, called the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — our affordable health care. Because of a dinner party scolding he received. He has “some not all” of his Republican Party with him.
Trump is using the self proclaimed “Grim Reaper” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (we should, as Kentuckians be embarrassed) to stack SCOTUS with Republican judges, so as to destroy ACA.
It doesn’t stop there. Trump will expect these Republican judges of SCOTUS to vote him in as president, when he loses to Biden.
We are likely to see how corrupt these judges are as Trump degrades their role in our society for his quest for autocratic rule. It will be up to these judges of SCOTUS to preserve our democracy. If they are incapable then they should be dismantled.
Richard Jones
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.