Dear editor,

I am writing in regards to an opinion in The State Journal (“Letter: Voters beware of pervasive gaslighting,” Oct. 12). There is a little more to point out that should be mentioned, although many are already aware of this pervasiveness.

Our president in his narcissism got mad when Barack Obama publicly ridiculed him at a dinner party. Obama’s ridicule was about when Trump lied publicly about Obama not being a legal citizen. Narcissistic revenge drove this New York wealthy playboy to run for president.

With Glenn Ballard’s spot on description to what appears to be Trump’s personality, the president used it to bring the Republican Party to their knees, begging in fear at his feet, groveling. In turn, the Republicans twisted the corrupt electoral voting system in Trump’s favor, even while he lost the popular vote to Clinton by THREE MILLION! (Why vote? I’ve already voted straight Democratic ticket with optimism!)

Now Trump, proving his ineptitude with the handling and ignoring of the coronavirus (that’s killed nearly a quarter of a million of us) is still on a revenge quest to destroy ObamaCare, called the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — our affordable health care. Because of a dinner party scolding he received. He has “some not all” of his Republican Party with him.

Trump is using the self proclaimed “Grim Reaper” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (we should, as Kentuckians be embarrassed) to stack SCOTUS with Republican judges, so as to destroy ACA.

It doesn’t stop there. Trump will expect these Republican judges of SCOTUS to vote him in as president, when he loses to Biden.

We are likely to see how corrupt these judges are as Trump degrades their role in our society for his quest for autocratic rule. It will be up to these judges of SCOTUS to preserve our democracy. If they are incapable then they should be dismantled.

Richard Jones

Frankfort

