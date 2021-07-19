Dear editor,
Hello, Biden supporters. The great thing about being a Trump supporter is you know what side of the fence to be on and there aren't any traitors or turncoats. If most haven't turned from Biden yet, it's coming.
The Founding Fathers must be rolling over in their graves. The independence they created in this nation is going away. Biden has decided to bring the UN in to analyze racism and human inequality. Never has our country had an issue that we needed outside opinion to fix. This is either the beginning of a one-world government or a Democratic socialistic government — a ruler, not a president that’s voted on every four years.
Also, an administrative mole is being an overseer of social media. We’ll have an administration that is going to have removal of posts policies if something is said or posted harshly against the administration.
Last week, it was home visits for those that haven't taken the COVID shot. The administration is going to override HIPPA laws to establish who to visit and go door-to-door "peacefully to request" unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot.
I'm not fearful. It is what it is.
The excuses and conditions of what the Democratic establishment is doing good for the people is going to keep coming. Know this though, Hitler and other dictators played the same game.
Jerry B. Blackburn
Frankfort
Blackburn happily confuses the agreed on Republican misinformation for the actual facts.
Mr Blackburn,
I can't tell whether this is tongue in cheek or you are serious:
"The great thing about being a Trump supporter is you know what side of the fence to be on and there aren't any traitors or turncoats."
Mr Trump has completely fractured the GOP with many of them running for the hills. Are these people traitors or turncoats? I suppose it depends upon your definition.
This letter to editor appears to me to violate the State-Journal's stated credo: Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one."
