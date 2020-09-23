Dear editor,
President Donald Trump’s supporters are in love with him. But it is an unrequited love, unless the supporter is a very rich person or corporation.
For them, Trump showed his love with the 2017 tax cuts by enriching the wealthy even more (60% of the tax savings went to the top 20%). For the rest of the country, including his supporters, the tax cut provided scraps and ownership in a much higher U.S. debt for them and their children to pay.
It will be more difficult to send love letters to Trump, due to his interference in the post office. As Trump said and is trying to prove, the post office is a “joke.” Should his supporters want to protect themselves during the pandemic by mailing in their ballots, they’re not getting a lot of love from the president, as he deems them subject to fraud.
Trump fans are invited to attend his rallies, sans social distancing and masks, as long as he can soak in their adoration from afar. As we now know, he’s quite aware of the serious risks, but, as I said, for Trump’s supporters it’s an unrequited love, a love to die for.
Andrea "Andy" Veach
Louisville
