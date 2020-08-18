Dear editor,
“Donald Trump finally admitted what we all knew to be true — he is gutting the U.S. Postal Service in order to block you from voting during a raging pandemic. He knows his best chance of winning at this point is if people can’t vote. But we’re not going to let him hijack this election. I am actively engaged in discussions with attorneys general across the nation to mount a vigorous legal defense of our postal service and the legitimacy of our election,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.
If you have experienced a mail slowdown or problems with mail delivery as a result of Donald Trump’s sabotage (with the blessing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell) of the postal service, report that immediately to your attorney general. We cannot allow Trump to get away with this criminal act!
To all Trump supporters, is this the way you want to block voters from exercising their constitutional right? Is it? Shame on you!
Joe DeMarco
Jay, New York
SABOTAGE! Mr. DeMarco uses the word "sabotage" perfectly as that is exactly what Trump is doing: "deliberately destroying, damaging, or obstructing (something), especially for political or military advantage." Trump is a bad man.
REGISTER AND VOTE DEMOCRAT IN PERSON FOR NOVEMBER 3 ELECTION.
