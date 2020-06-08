Dear editor,
“I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” —Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto
As he sashayed in front of the military in Washington D.C., walking to a church he doesn’t attend, then holding up a Bible he didn’t own and doesn’t read, this quote will be what President Donald Trump will think going forward.
Just like the Japanese leaders realized after the Pearl Harbor bombing in 1941, Trump will realize that attacking a crowd of peaceful American citizen protesters with tear gas, military firing rubber bullets into the crowd and having a BlackHawk helicopter buzzing the crowd as if in a WAR, will backfire on him.
We are the protesters and the believers that this police brutality of black people is abhorrent and has to stop. George Floyd was intentionally murdered in plain sight with no remorse by one police officer and three accomplices who have now been charged.
We will not stop protesting until changes are made. We want to be the change we want for justice for all people. The vote will come and Americans will take their country back from this authoritarian, narcissistic poor excuse for a human being, and then he will be charged and convicted of so many crimes he will be moving out of the country to seek asylum. Of course he will try to steal the election.
Lisa Coons
Frankfort
