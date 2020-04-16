Dear editor,

I have been giving a lot of thought recently over the starting time of the COVID-19 in the U.S. We are being told it was sometime in late January.

I know too many people, including my daughter, who suffered from “upper respiratory infections” in November and December. Their coughs and breathing difficulties lasted from two to eight weeks. They were tested negative for flu. Some of them went in to pneumonia.

Symptoms sound familiar? Coincidence?

I think not! I believe that doing away with the Center for Pandemic Control is the underlying cause for the spread of this scourge.

President Donald Trump’s Pandemic Response Team is a joke. He might show them a little respect by calling them by their correct title of DOCTOR Fauci and DOCTOR Birx, instead of Tony and Debbie. He makes sure his puppet veep calls him Mister President every other breath and not Donnie.

Jim Beirne

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription