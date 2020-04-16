Dear editor,
I have been giving a lot of thought recently over the starting time of the COVID-19 in the U.S. We are being told it was sometime in late January.
I know too many people, including my daughter, who suffered from “upper respiratory infections” in November and December. Their coughs and breathing difficulties lasted from two to eight weeks. They were tested negative for flu. Some of them went in to pneumonia.
Symptoms sound familiar? Coincidence?
I think not! I believe that doing away with the Center for Pandemic Control is the underlying cause for the spread of this scourge.
President Donald Trump’s Pandemic Response Team is a joke. He might show them a little respect by calling them by their correct title of DOCTOR Fauci and DOCTOR Birx, instead of Tony and Debbie. He makes sure his puppet veep calls him Mister President every other breath and not Donnie.
Jim Beirne
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.