This letter is in regards to The State Journal online poll “Do you support state Sen. Adrienne Southworth's bill to ban statewide mask mandates?”

Southworth claims she’s not a small-atom scientist. Is that to support her belief about not wearing a mask? Most of us are not small-atom scientists, but we were taught in our public grade schools that an atom is the smallest piece of a chemical element — made up of smaller parts called protons (with positive charges), electrons and neutrons. A coronavirus is said to contain around 200 million atoms. That can be studied easily enough online.

Through scientific technology the COVID-19 virus has been studied on a molecular level (groups of atoms bonded together), hence the discovery of COVID-19 vaccines that save human lives. I have narrowed down what is really one of the biggest monumental feats in the history of mankind into one sentence!

These scientists, doctors and researchers deserve far more praise and recognition than what can be written down in words.

When legislators start playing “God,” using their power to make decisions regarding the fate of human lives based on biased ignorance and superstition, that is dangerous.

Knowing there are others who are more knowledgeable than yourself about many topics is a sign of intelligence. These knowledgeable people should be consulted — especially when lives are at stake.

Richard Jones

Frankfort

