Dear editor,
This letter is in regards to The State Journal online poll “Do you support state Sen. Adrienne Southworth's bill to ban statewide mask mandates?”
Southworth claims she’s not a small-atom scientist. Is that to support her belief about not wearing a mask? Most of us are not small-atom scientists, but we were taught in our public grade schools that an atom is the smallest piece of a chemical element — made up of smaller parts called protons (with positive charges), electrons and neutrons. A coronavirus is said to contain around 200 million atoms. That can be studied easily enough online.
Through scientific technology the COVID-19 virus has been studied on a molecular level (groups of atoms bonded together), hence the discovery of COVID-19 vaccines that save human lives. I have narrowed down what is really one of the biggest monumental feats in the history of mankind into one sentence!
These scientists, doctors and researchers deserve far more praise and recognition than what can be written down in words.
When legislators start playing “God,” using their power to make decisions regarding the fate of human lives based on biased ignorance and superstition, that is dangerous.
Knowing there are others who are more knowledgeable than yourself about many topics is a sign of intelligence. These knowledgeable people should be consulted — especially when lives are at stake.
Richard Jones
Frankfort
I’m reading Ron Chernow’s ‘Hamilton’, and one of the prevailing fears he had was that the government could eventually fall victim to ‘the vulgar, the ignorant, and the mob’. Hamilton’s idea was that the Senate would be staffed by educated landholders and merchants (people invested in the system) with 6 year terms to act as a device to regulate the 2 year termed House of Representatives which could consist of virtually anyone (anyone white and male that is). It was certainly classist, but the idea was to achieve government by learned professionals as opposed to posers, demagogues, and the uneducated. Jefferson held another view where we didn’t even need a Senate – an ‘upper’ house - since only people vested in the system should be able to vote at all. This points up the idea that the Constitution was, and still is, an experiment. Madison put in Article 5 so that it could be periodically reviewed and updated, and he thought that would occur every 30 years or so. It has never occurred, although there have been two attempts that failed. None of that matters anymore anyway because it was all predicated on lawmakers voting their conscience and not their party – a good idea that went out the window on day one, as the book brilliantly describes.
