Dear editor,
I grew up in Frankfort during a time of watching TV shows with the motto: Truth, justice and the American way. These ideas were reaffirmed in Sunday school, reading the Bible stating “the truth will set you free.”
Over the last few years, those ideas of the American way have changed. It is difficult to watch politicians being interviewed with specific questions and their answers either deflect responsibility, blame others or offer alternative facts. These answers simply reaffirm feelings that the government is hiding or covering up and doesn't want transparency of facts.
The Kentucky House voted (House Bill 312) to weaken the state’s Open Records Act in several ways, letting state lawmakers shield themselves from inquiries and blocking information requests from outside Kentucky.
When we start passing laws to shield the state's Open Records Act we take away the idea of the government being open and visible. The spirit of citizens to trust the government comes with truth and openness.
Truth, facts and transparency should be the rock foundation of our government. It would be more courageous of our elected officials to live their lives in harmony with these three ideas then to pass bills which shadow the perception that our government is operating in a nefarious manner.
Let us hold those in important positions to speak the truth and always make the invisible, visible in our government. This is what the citizens in Kentucky want from our state representatives.
Mike Newton
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.