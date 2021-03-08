Dear editor,

I grew up in Frankfort during a time of watching TV shows with the motto: Truth, justice and the American way. These ideas were reaffirmed in Sunday school, reading the Bible stating “the truth will set you free.”

Over the last few years, those ideas of the American way have changed. It is difficult to watch politicians being interviewed with specific questions and their answers either deflect responsibility, blame others or offer alternative facts. These answers simply reaffirm feelings that the government is hiding or covering up and doesn't want transparency of facts.

The Kentucky House voted (House Bill 312) to weaken the state’s Open Records Act in several ways, letting state lawmakers shield themselves from inquiries and blocking information requests from outside Kentucky.

When we start passing laws to shield the state's Open Records Act we take away the idea of the government being open and visible. The spirit of citizens to trust the government comes with truth and openness.

Truth, facts and transparency should be the rock foundation of our government. It would be more courageous of our elected officials to live their lives in harmony with these three ideas then to pass bills which shadow the perception that our government is operating in a nefarious manner.

Let us hold those in important positions to speak the truth and always make the invisible, visible in our government. This is what the citizens in Kentucky want from our state representatives.

Mike Newton

Frankfort

