Dear editor,
My baby boomer friends and I sometimes share that we’re glad we’re old because we won’t be here to endure the severe travails of global warming and the current and continuing sixth extinction, both caused by human activity. Neither can be held at bay without significant reduction in the human population.
The world population was 1.6 billion in 1900; it is now 7.8 billion. The U.S. population was 76 million in 1900; it is now 331 million. Based on Dave Foreman’s book “Human Swarm,” due to changes in U.S. immigration policy in 1965, immigration now accounts for 70% of the increase in U.S. population growth.
We can’t continue to be an overflow valve for other countries, at the expense of our own people and resources, our wilderness, wildlife, water and people. We also need to help other countries reduce their own populations.
We should heed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who gave this prescient message in 1966: “Unlike plagues of the dark ages or contemporary diseases we do not understand, the modern plague of overpopulation is soluble by means we have discovered and with resources we possess. What is lacking is not sufficient knowledge of the solution but universal consciousness of the gravity of the problem and education of the billions who are its victims.”
Andrea Veach
Louisville
