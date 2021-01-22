Dear editor,

Jan. 6 wasn't the first attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

On March 1, 1954, a group of four people gained entry and fired numerous semiautomatic pistol rounds inside the U.S. Capitol’s House of Representatives chamber during a debate. Five U.S. representatives were injured by gunfire during this shooting from the balcony.

Jan. 6 was not our only such “unprecedented” dangerous occurrence to our democracy. Such events are recurrent. What should we do?

Steven Lippmann

Louisville

