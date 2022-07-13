Dear editor,

If you drive much now, you will see lots of road and bridge construction all over the nation. 

The reason is that Congress has, even with Sen. Mitch McConnell's, R-Ky., support, allocated lots of money, probably billions.

Whatever the amount, along with the taxes on gasoline, highway construction is a profitable business to a few corporations in all states with suspect contracting.

My constant suspicion of government contracts is kickbacks used for campaigns locally, within states and nationally.

This is also particularly true with a lot of Lexington's construction on road projects downtown plus on buildings in and around our civic center now.

One of the worst resulting destructions — with the work — was the Jefferson Street viaduct destroyed but now add to it the redesign of Midland and Vine streets.  

You will definitely see some horrible, totally unnecessary waste and STUPID work that will be much worse for our future generations, particularly the costs of bonding.

Note also a couple of the crazy exits and entry ways on Midland! However, they recently put up some delineators after those cuts probably ripped up the bottom of some cars.

Note an insane traffic light put up for a crosswalk not long after another stoplight at a major road through town (Limestone).

This means, one walker can stop rush hour or heavy traffic anytime resulting in backing up traffic thus blocking a major road.

The road's contracting corruption is of both parties even in non-partisan races such as our city's urban county government!

And yes there are positive benefits of infrastructure.

However, the recent bill did not emphasize the more important ideas of mass transit plans — including more between cities.

We also need greater internet usage for ride share to reduce major wastes of energy reducing air pollution, fewer accidents and more (for example many one person in cars).  

We seriously need to push more freight by rail, maybe major national rails developed along the interstate and with truckers incorporated in the equation. 

America and competitive nations need to truly end the competitive, consumption-based economic systems and its sell, sell, sell plus buy, buy, buy.  

Don Pratt

Lexington

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription