Updated: July 13, 2022 @ 11:51 am
Dear editor,
If you drive much now, you will see lots of road and bridge construction all over the nation.
The reason is that Congress has, even with Sen. Mitch McConnell's, R-Ky., support, allocated lots of money, probably billions.
Whatever the amount, along with the taxes on gasoline, highway construction is a profitable business to a few corporations in all states with suspect contracting.
My constant suspicion of government contracts is kickbacks used for campaigns locally, within states and nationally.
This is also particularly true with a lot of Lexington's construction on road projects downtown plus on buildings in and around our civic center now.
One of the worst resulting destructions — with the work — was the Jefferson Street viaduct destroyed but now add to it the redesign of Midland and Vine streets.
You will definitely see some horrible, totally unnecessary waste and STUPID work that will be much worse for our future generations, particularly the costs of bonding.
Note also a couple of the crazy exits and entry ways on Midland! However, they recently put up some delineators after those cuts probably ripped up the bottom of some cars.
Note an insane traffic light put up for a crosswalk not long after another stoplight at a major road through town (Limestone).
This means, one walker can stop rush hour or heavy traffic anytime resulting in backing up traffic thus blocking a major road.
The road's contracting corruption is of both parties even in non-partisan races such as our city's urban county government!
And yes there are positive benefits of infrastructure.
However, the recent bill did not emphasize the more important ideas of mass transit plans — including more between cities.
We also need greater internet usage for ride share to reduce major wastes of energy reducing air pollution, fewer accidents and more (for example many one person in cars).
We seriously need to push more freight by rail, maybe major national rails developed along the interstate and with truckers incorporated in the equation.
America and competitive nations need to truly end the competitive, consumption-based economic systems and its sell, sell, sell plus buy, buy, buy.
Don Pratt
Lexington
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.
