Dear editor,

The U.S. Senate no longer works for our democracy and the U.S. citizen, but rather the lobbyists, special interests and their personal agenda, not the wishes of the American people. Three major examples are:

• Gun control, not getting the guns off the streets and stopping the murdering of our kids

• Violating women's rights and the laws that protect them

• Supporting an unfair tax code that favors the wealthy and themselves

Let it be understood that it's Main Street not Wall Street and its oligarchs — it's the lives of our children, not funding from the NRA (National Rifle Association), and it's the laws protecting women's rights are to be expanded, not eliminated.

The existing Senate no longer works for us to promote and preserve democracy, but rather their special interests and fascism. These fascist politicos must be replaced by statesmen and stateswomen that have our best interests and the best interests of the country at heart, and can correct the damage that has already been inflicted on our country by today's Senate politicos.

Get involved and get 'em out! 

Robert Fowler

Louisville

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription