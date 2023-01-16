Dear editor,

Kentucky stands at a crossroads in 2023. After weathering a pandemic, historic inflation and the economic uncertainty that comes with it, our commonwealth has an opportunity to invest in you, its working people, on a scale we haven’t seen in decades. Federal pandemic relief funds and inflation-boosted tax revenues have given Kentucky a much-needed budget surplus. This money could be put to use to provide vital services for all Kentuckians, boost the state's economy, and reverse years of harmful cuts to higher education. 

