Dear editor,
I speak for a large population of Frankfort that strongly desires more entertainment venues in town. One of the big questions around town is why people spend so much money outside of Frankfort, and the simple answer is that Frankfort doesn't cater to people under 40.
It seems like the city misses the mark continuously on trying to improve because they only include the older generations when it comes to city programming and businesses. I personally know a few individuals who have tried to open nightclubs and other entertainment venues, resulting in property owners openly stating, "We don't need that here," and preventing these people from starting a desired business venture.
It's not fair to force people to disclose their business ventures and deny them a property just because the property owner doesn't agree with the mindset of the entrepreneur. This type of systematic block for the younger demographic is a detriment to Frankfort, and the value that more entertainment venues can bring is being actively overlooked by virtually every property owner in town.
Frankfort is a great place to live, but there is so much more that can be achieved economically if investors and property owners simply included a younger demographic in their target populations. I've been a resident for 10 years and I would love to see the day when Frankfort includes all demographics in the city's programming.
Avery Young
Frankfort