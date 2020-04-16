Dear editor,

The call-back system for those of us needing actual help with appeals, filings, etc., to the unemployment office is a joke.

Their "hours of operation" are from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and you have to leave your number and they will "call you back."

Well, I've been on the waiting list for nine days, and they called back all right — at 7:40 p.m. and I didn't get the call!

So glad to see my tax dollars hard at work to help me when I really need it. No way to talk to an actual person.

Thanks, Gov. Beshear.

David Brantley

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription