Dear editor,
I am concerned about allowing unqualified candidates run for office as in the case of Ben Nolan. I admire that he wants to enter public service and encourage him to seek this office during the next election cycle.
A statement from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams as it appears on the official website of the secretary’s office: "I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this Commonwealth, and be faithful and true to the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Information from the filing document and intend to support its principles and policies; that I meet all the statutory and constitutional qualifications for the office which I am seeking; information from the Kentucky Constitution: In order to run for state representative, the candidate must be at least 24 years old at the time of the election.”
Ben Nolan, a Democrat who has since withdrawn for the state House District 56 seat, will celebrate his 24th birthday 15 days after the Nov. 3 election.
Miranda Combs, director of communications, said the Secretary of State’s Office takes filings at "face value" and does not look into the ages of candidates.
While that may be the case it seems to me that when the secretary of state has proof of an ineligible candidate then he must remove that candidate from the election and/or not allow votes to be counted.
The Constitution should be enforced as opposed to having someone go to court to invalidate an election.
Doug Price
Cynthiana
