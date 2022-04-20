Dear editor,

We all know what the problem is, poor attitude, ethic and lack of compassion are a direct reflection of leadership. if the boss doesn't care, why should the employees? It's unfortunately too late for the people we have lost, but we can do something about it. we have a choice on May 17.

If we do not make a stand at the polls and replace this leadership, WE put lives at risk. I fully intend, as well as my friends and family, to vote for Tracy Hopper for jailer and do our part to unseat what is obviously NOT working.

I have had the opportunity to read what she is bringing to the table, and she seems to have the experience and the background and compassion to do the job. I am confident, after all the recent events at our jail, that the current jailer is in over his head or just doesn't care.

It's OUR responsibility. If we do not make this change, WE will be guilty of the next preventable death because we stood by and failed to act. This also includes ALL county government officials who have failed us in their promises.

Remember. the only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to stand by and do nothing!

Glen Burch

Frankfort

