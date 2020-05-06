Dear editor,
I got a dollar off a gallon of gas at Kroger on Monday and it brought it to 39.9 cents a gallon!
I looked on Energy.gov and it showed gas was 39 cents a gallon in 1973, the year I got my driver's license. These are unusual times!
Well, there’s nothing wrong with Big Oil giving us a break — we’ve made them wealthy 100 times over in the last 47 years. They’ll be back!
I remember a buddy and me, filling up the auto and driving around the old McDonald’s on the west side of town, also by the old Frisch’s on East Main Street. Then we’d drive around the new Capitol and park on Capital Avenue with other kids. We always had our eyes peeled looking at the girls.
Gas was cheap at 39 cents a gallon. A friend told me that he’s happy with it now, at $1.39 a gallon!
Richard Jones
Frankfort
