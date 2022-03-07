Dear editor,

As Russia’s military coiled around Ukraine like a snake ready to strike, former Director of the CIA and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had only compliments for Putin. He said he has “enormous respect for him;" considered him “very savvy;" and that he is an “elegant sophisticated counterpart." Former President Donald Trump and fawning fan of Russian President Vladmir Putin called his actions “genius." Laura Ingraham mocked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s last ditch pleas for peace by calling it a “pathetic display." It’s difficult to select which of these statements is the most despicable; but I’ve chosen Ingraham’s. 

After Zelensky’s pleas failed, and despite knowing he has a huge target on his back, he has remained in Kyiv. He has bravely taken up arms to defend his country. I pray he doesn’t die in the attempt.  

On state controlled Russian TV, the American’s statements admiring Putin and deriding President Joe Biden’s handling of this crisis are played in a loop. This is quite useful for propaganda purposes; that’s why the Americans dispensing this rubbish are correctly called “useful idiots”.       

We here in the U.S. are blessed to have two oceans shielding us and two friendly nations on our borders. The Europeans are not so lucky. NATO is vital to their interests and our own. Not only are the foolish, irresponsible, and dangerous statements made by certain member of the GOP and Fox news counter to our nation’s interests they are disturbing and unsettling to our allies. 

Americans who want to sing Putin’s praises need to keep in mind he is a ruthless thug, who along with his cronies has plundered Russia’s wealth, leaving crumbs for the majority of the population. And he is a killer who doesn’t hesitate to murder, poison, torture, or imprison his opponents. Putin also chillingly reminded us Russia is a nuclear power. This is not a friendly reminder. It is a threat.   

Biden has handled this crisis admirably. I shudder to think what would happen if the “useful idiots” were in charge.

Andrea Veach

Louisville

