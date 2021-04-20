Dear editor,

In light of the controversy that many are having concerning whether to take the vaccine or not, I would like to share my experience with the vaccine. 

My wife, daughter and I had appointments to go to the Kentucky Horse Park and get our first shot. Not knowing what to expect, we were concerned over what we might encounter upon arriving.

A gracious National Guardsman explained what we had to do and he pointed to a parking spot. When our daughter pulled into the spot, a guardsman pulled up in a golf cart and told us he would take us to the arena. Our daughter wasn’t planning on getting the vaccine. She was not old enough. He told her to go ahead.

Another polite guardsman opened the door and told us where to go. A lady in a white smock with the Kroger emblem on it asked us for our insurance cards and IDs. She also asked if our daughter wanted the vaccine and when she confirmed she did the lady asked for her insurance card and ID.

As we waited our turn, those directing us to the various places were very cordial. What could have been a terrifying experience went without a hitch. The Kroger employees and National Guardsmen were courteous and helpful.

Our second trip was just as easy as the first. The anxiety we felt at the beginning was made easier by the courteous work of the National Guardsmen and Kroger employees.

Bill Hartung

Frankfort

