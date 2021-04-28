Dear editor,

Thank you for printing Bill Hartung’s letter ("Vaccination event was run smoothly, without a hitch,” Weekend edition, April 23-25) sharing his experience getting his vaccine at the Kentucky Horse Park. His pleasant experience is the same as we had at UK Kroger Field and what I have heard from others who received the vaccine from the Franklin County Health Department.

Those persons organizing and administering the vaccine process deserve public recognition and support.

Roger Crittenden

Frankfort

