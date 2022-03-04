Dear editor,

Marriages, households, businesses, and other organizations all work better when one side doesn’t dominate, suppress and bully the others with their power and might.

In Frankfort, you have the Republican super majority dominating, suppressing and bullying the other side every single day in ways most voters don’t see, but if they did, would ask “Why? Wouldn’t more of Kentucky’s interests be served if you all worked together and respected each other more versus just faking it for the TV cameras?”

As the husband is the head of the household usually, or the Chief Executive Officer signs the bank loans, everyone knows who can pull rank or bully when need be and get their way. There may be consequences, but we all know it happens and relationships suffer. And it’s happening in spades in Frankfort. The voters are not getting their money’s worth from such a one sided, power hungry, domineering legislature.

Kentucky would be best served by lessening the stranglehold the Republican super majority is inflicting on us and electing a real statesman, intelligent, responsive, hard worker and honest official like Grayson Vandegrift to get us going in a better direction.

Joe Graviss

Versailles

