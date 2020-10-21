Dear editor,
"Vote as if your life depended on it" is the motto. What does that mean exactly?
It was created by liberal sources, for whom life has a minimal of importance. If there was an importance to life, 940 babies wouldn't be aborted a day. Out of those, it's unknown as to how many are aborted after delivery. That number will be never known.
Voting as if your life depended on it is a good motto, don't get me wrong. It's not a good one in the way Democrats are trying to manipulate it, though.
It's good in the sense that government shouldn't be able to control your life anymore, as a lot of Democratic states have done with mask wearing and checking license plates to see who's in church.
Let's not forget who started all that — Democrats. Voting for President Donald Trump is going to end all this. By inauguration day there will be a vaccine, to the credit of the Trump administration's medical experts.
I get what liberals are trying to get across. There's a case in the Supreme Court about Obamacare. It's not there to tear it apart like Democrats and media sources make it out to be. Believe me, I've heard the recordings over and over. The case at hand was explained during the Amy Coney Barrett hearings.
What the issue, though, in disbanding Obamacare? It's going to be done no matter what, by either party. "Medicare for all" and Obamacare can't both exist. There's just a competition on who destroys it first.
Hunter Biden's laptop with emails from foreign sources should take care of a lot of people voting for Biden, but it probably won't. It won't matter how bad the Bidens sold out our country. It doesn't matter how extreme the emails are or how rich the Bidens have gotten from China and Ukraine.
The thing that's missing in all of it, though, are what China and Ukraine are getting in return for what they gave Hunter. It would be foolish to think that someone making $50k a month from any foreign entity wouldn't have to give something in return. I'd say they'd have to sell there soul to the devil for such an income.
Should Biden win, that's when the dictatorship will begin. There's already been a promise to mandate a mask regulation for all the country. Promises to raise taxes for "those making over $400k", which will actually raise prices on everything and reduce the number employed. No matter what, those making $400k aren't going to suffer.
In reality, though, voting as if your life depended on it is satire, at best. Giving your life over to the Lord is something to do. Your life depends on it.
Jerry B. Blackburn
Frankfort
