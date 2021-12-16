Dear editor,

We can’t have a Democracy when those elected to public office continually undermine it. Even if they try to use their support of Veterans and VA benefits to distract from their unpatriotic agenda.

Rep. Andy Barr, R-KY, voted against HR 5314, Protecting our democracy act. This bill reigns in presidential abuse of power, and adds additional checks and balances, accountability and transparency to government. When checks, balances and accountability in government become a partisan issue, government can no longer reflect the values or principles upon which it is based. Even worse, corruption and abuse in government gets a green light whenever Congressional control swings right or left.

Barr also voted against HR 3233, National commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and against HR 730, holding Steven Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusing to appear before a Congressional committee investigating the January 6th coup attempt.

Barr voted against every piece of legislation seeking accountability in the form of documents and witnesses with knowledge about efforts by Trump to secure Ukrainian help with his 2020 election bid.

We have this partisan hack representing central Kentucky only because voters have failed to demand any accountability from him. Let’s do ourselves and this country a huge favor next fall and vote Barr out of office in November.

Peter Wedlund

Lexington

