Dear editor,

We love your bluegrass and your bourbon and your thoroughbreds. But, Kentuckians, please relieve us of your blockade in our Senate.

With love from Wisconsin,

Kathleen MacGregor

Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription