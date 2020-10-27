Dear editor,

I offer this letter in the final days of this election cycle to remind our voters/neighbors not only to vote, but why we vote.

Two hundred forty-four years ago, under the oppression of a monarchy, we listed in our Declaration of Independence our grievances and reasons to change government from the tyrant, King George, to a government of the people, some of which are the following: "He has refused his assent to laws ... for the public good; He has forbidden his governors to pass laws till his assent should be obtained; He has endeavored to prevent the Naturalization of Foreigners; He has obstructed the administration of justice...and judiciary process; He has made judges dependent on his will alone; He has affected to render the military independent of and superior to civil power; He has cut off trade with parts of the world; He has imposed taxes on us without our consent(the modern variation of this is massive tax cuts for wealthy citizens and large corporations, leaving the tax burden to the general citizenry for generations; Thus defining a tyrant unfit to be the ruler of a free people".

Now, to 2020 and we must once again move to the streets, not with muskets, but with civil discourse in the public square, legislative, political and social action, which includes our right and duty to vote for the public good. As citizens of this great nation, we should always act with passion, and vote with compassion for the common good.

Glenn Ballard

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription