Dear editor,

Marsy’s Law for Kentucky (Constitutional Amendment 1) will appear on our general election ballots this November, and I encourage Kentuckians to vote YES to finally guarantee much-needed constitutional rights to crime victims.

As a crime victim myself, I have unfortunately experienced first-hand how survivors do not receive equal protection within the criminal justice process. Having a stranger break into my home and threaten to kill me and my entire family was deeply traumatizing, and unfortunately, my experience with the judicial system only left me further confused, stressed and disappointed.

I have learned that, while accused and convicted individuals have many constitutionally protected rights, victims of crime shockingly have none.

Marsy’s Law would ensure the inclusion, participation and respect of victims as they navigate the criminal justice system. Survivors would finally be guaranteed basic, commonsense rights like the right to timely notification, the right to be present and the right to be heard in court proceedings.

Please join me in taking a strong stand on behalf of crime victims by voting YES on Amendment 1 (Marsy’s Law for Kentucky). Your vote will make a vital difference for thousands of survivors across our commonwealth.

Alana Insko-Kelley

Lexington

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription