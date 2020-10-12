Dear editor,
Thank you for the opportunity to remind and implore all eligible voters to exercise their right and duty in our democracy.
We must be aware of pervasive gaslighting (to which anyone can be susceptible), a term from a 1938 play — a tactic in which a person/entity, in order to gain more power, makes a person/country question their reality.
This common technique of “abusive behavior” — verbal, psychological, physical or sexual — is used by dictators, narcissists, cult leaders and sociopaths to manipulate others for their own self-interests. Tactics include blatant lies; denial of statements; use of what is dear to you for threats; wear you down over time; actions do not match words; confusing positive reinforcement to weaken your self-concept; alignment of others against you to isolate you for control; tell others that you are stupid or crazy; and tell you everyone else is a “liar.”
A cautionary warning that gaslighting can be effective relates to the person/group most susceptible to this tactic. These individuals generally exhibit the following characteristics: hollowness, no essence or values, low self-esteem, afraid of change, insecure, need someone else to tell them what to believe, hungry for any type of positive reinforcement, fearful, angry, greedy, hate-filled.
Please vote.
Glenn Ballard
Frankfort
Well put, Mr. Ballard, and so very important and timely given the confusion created by the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, President Donald J. Trump.
