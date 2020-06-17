Dear editor,

Speaking of removing statues that are symbols of black oppression and slavery, there’s the electoral system that is still being used and started with the Southern slave states to promote their slave economy over the Northern states. This system caused Hillary Clinton to lose the presidency to Donald Trump even though Clinton had 2 million more in the popular vote.

That’s twice in our lifetime that this “slave induced electoral system" has the minority ruling the election of our president.

You see anything wrong with the Republicans manipulating this ancient slavery system of electing?

If we are “waking up" to the systemic racism in our peace officers, then we really need to be “awake" for electing our politicians. 

Richard Jones

Frankfort

 

