Dear editor,
Speaking of removing statues that are symbols of black oppression and slavery, there’s the electoral system that is still being used and started with the Southern slave states to promote their slave economy over the Northern states. This system caused Hillary Clinton to lose the presidency to Donald Trump even though Clinton had 2 million more in the popular vote.
That’s twice in our lifetime that this “slave induced electoral system" has the minority ruling the election of our president.
You see anything wrong with the Republicans manipulating this ancient slavery system of electing?
If we are “waking up" to the systemic racism in our peace officers, then we really need to be “awake" for electing our politicians.
Richard Jones
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.