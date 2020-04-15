Dear editor,

The COVID-19 legislation includes money to secure voting. Before we spend money on our present voting system, shouldn't we evaluate how effective it is and the cost to improve and maintain it?

Only 31% of Kentuckians vote because of Kentucky's restrictive voting laws: no early voting; limited absentee voting; not enough voting sites or voting hours, all of which cause hours waiting in line to vote.

Mail-in ballots would eliminate the need and cost to expand early voting, absentee ballots, voting sites and hours to vote. It would also eliminate costs to maintain, replace and upgrade existing voting machines ($700,000 in my county). Mail-in ballots would eliminate the postponement of elections due to natural disasters or COVID-19-like emergencies.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said he would consider voting by mail. I hope he does so and quickly. While we have postponed our primaries, we can't postpone our national elections.

Kentucky voters should not be forced to choose between voting in person or surrendering their right to vote. Several states vote by mail so there doesn't need to be a debate about the security and efficacy of it; we just need to decide to do it.

Margaret Groves

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription