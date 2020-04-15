Dear editor,
The COVID-19 legislation includes money to secure voting. Before we spend money on our present voting system, shouldn't we evaluate how effective it is and the cost to improve and maintain it?
Only 31% of Kentuckians vote because of Kentucky's restrictive voting laws: no early voting; limited absentee voting; not enough voting sites or voting hours, all of which cause hours waiting in line to vote.
Mail-in ballots would eliminate the need and cost to expand early voting, absentee ballots, voting sites and hours to vote. It would also eliminate costs to maintain, replace and upgrade existing voting machines ($700,000 in my county). Mail-in ballots would eliminate the postponement of elections due to natural disasters or COVID-19-like emergencies.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said he would consider voting by mail. I hope he does so and quickly. While we have postponed our primaries, we can't postpone our national elections.
Kentucky voters should not be forced to choose between voting in person or surrendering their right to vote. Several states vote by mail so there doesn't need to be a debate about the security and efficacy of it; we just need to decide to do it.
Margaret Groves
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.