Dear editor,
Voting by mail should replace voting at the polls in its entirety.
The two institutions that can definitely be trusted are county boards of elections and the U.S. Postal Service. The money saved by eliminating the need for poll workers could be used to offer free postage on the envelopes used to vote by mail.
The person voting would also have more time to consider what they are voting for and would not be confined to the hours of the polling place. It would also prevent unwanted entry to schools and churches from anyone trying to harm someone.
In addition the voter would not be harassed by someone trying to place unsolicited campaign literature into their hand. The additional revenue would boost the Postal Service and perhaps keep it afloat until we as a country are able to vote online.
Voting by mail would solve the registered voter problem and guarantee safe passage of the ballots to county boards of elections. It might even prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Joe Bialek
Cleveland
