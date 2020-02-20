Dear editor,

Congrats to the Democrats onstage at the debates who continue to give President Donald Trump yet another victory and a clear path to reelection.

The latest debate was particularly embarrassing and absent of needed discussion on the issues that matter. Instead, the Dems took to bashing each other over past statements and pettiness, thus allowing the media to continue making the presidential campaign season a carnival event.

The Democrats’ insistent tearing down and shredding of one another continues to embolden and amuse our Liar-in-Chief, who revels in thumbing his nose at our laws, our freedoms and our sense of fairness and justice in this country.

We won’t recognize ourselves if the Trump Cult is successful in 2020. We will have a dictatorship within a few years, and Gilead will be more than just a nightmare in an Margaret Atwood novel.

Registered independent (for good reason),

Vicki M. Pettus

Frankfort

