Dear editor,
Congrats to the Democrats onstage at the debates who continue to give President Donald Trump yet another victory and a clear path to reelection.
The latest debate was particularly embarrassing and absent of needed discussion on the issues that matter. Instead, the Dems took to bashing each other over past statements and pettiness, thus allowing the media to continue making the presidential campaign season a carnival event.
The Democrats’ insistent tearing down and shredding of one another continues to embolden and amuse our Liar-in-Chief, who revels in thumbing his nose at our laws, our freedoms and our sense of fairness and justice in this country.
We won’t recognize ourselves if the Trump Cult is successful in 2020. We will have a dictatorship within a few years, and Gilead will be more than just a nightmare in an Margaret Atwood novel.
Registered independent (for good reason),
Vicki M. Pettus
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.