Dear editor,

The reality no one will acknowledge is that CNN is the Coercion News Network. Openly watching CNN while the debates are going on totally confirms what I already knew: Its information is completely inaccurate and people buy it. 

For those who watch CNN, I totally understand why you hate Trump, Fox News and us “Trumpers.” Taking sound bytes out of context will do that. 

Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon had a discussion this week on why the Democratic National Convention wasn’t fact-checked at all. The excuse: Democrats don’t lie as much as Trump. But they all lie. Trump is not the only one on the stage, though. 

CNN, along with some other networks, can’t handle being slapped in the face with the truth. When I watch CNN for 15-30 minutes in the morning, the greatest thing I have noticed is not mentioning or showing videos of the riots going on in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Minneapolis and, starting this week, Denver. These are all Democratic-run cities that have demanded that federal law enforcement doesn’t come in or that it leaves.

More than likely, it will begin Derby weekend in Louisville. COVID-19 isn’t the reason spectators aren't allowed. It’s the promise that protesters will be in town that weekend. 

I’m expecting backlash for these hidden truths. Good thing about the internet, though: You can fact-check and get confirmation of what I’m saying. 

Socialism is what has been demanded from Democrats since Barack Obama was in office. Government health care is socialism. With government insurance, the government can decide who lives, who dies, who is born and what age they die. 

The control of who and what is opened is socialism. The demand for masks is socialism. Socialism is simple: It’s government’s decision on what you can do and what is required of you. 

Trump is a must vote for 2020.

Jerry B. Blackburn

Frankfort

