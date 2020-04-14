Dear editor,
Perhaps if U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie were in an ICU on a ventilator they would have a different response to our governor's insistence that we stay home even on Easter Sunday.
The entire world is recognizing the importance of not congregating to stop this pandemic and they criticize Gov. Andy Beshear for trying to save lives. Many thousands have died worldwide, including health care workers trying desperately to save others' lives.
These two abhorrent politicians represent the worst in humanity and the worst in Kentucky. Their actions and words represent a selfish, narrow-minded view of the world. Their criticism says to courageous, dedicated health care workers that they don't give a damn about them.
These two individuals are anomalies who are dangerous to us all. They disgust me with their narrow, selfish vision of the world. We, the people of the world, not just people of Lewis or Warren County, Kentucky, are all in this together and we must all take steps to protect one another.
Charles Don Noderer
LaGrange
Rand Paul had covid 19 and healthy now . He should be bled of his plasma antibodies daily to really be helping
