Dear editor and Canoe Kentucky,

June 27 was a brilliant day for canoeing — clear sky, puffy white clouds, sunshine — and Elkhorn Creek was where we were prepared to paddle, explor, and enjoy nature at its finest. However, an incident as we claimed our canoe soured the experience.

After receiving safety instructions and life jackets, an older man with graying hair and mustache greeted us as we descended the slope to our canoes. As I passed, he grinned and addressed me in an overly loud voice. “Hi, granny,” he exclaimed, stopping me to fasten the top clasp on my vest. Behind me, I felt my daughter tense. The man grinned harder. I clenched my teeth. “Granny? Me? Is he joking?"

Women and older adults, of which I am one, fail to get the joke. “Granny” is a respectful familiar when used within families, but coming from a stranger, “granny” was used derisively, an insult to belittle an older woman.

Stereotyping is a way we sometimes choose to handle our cluttered realities. It’s easier than individualizing. In calling this woman a “granny,” you make a judgement about me without any knowledge of who I am — a fit, active, engaged older woman — mother, teacher, author, farmer, tap dancer, developer.

One at a time, women are standing up for themselves. We are not “chicks” or “broads” or “grannies” and we won’t let anyone deny us the dignity and respect we deserve.

Deborah Reed Downing

Lawrenceburg

