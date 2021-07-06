Dear editor and Canoe Kentucky,
June 27 was a brilliant day for canoeing — clear sky, puffy white clouds, sunshine — and Elkhorn Creek was where we were prepared to paddle, explor, and enjoy nature at its finest. However, an incident as we claimed our canoe soured the experience.
After receiving safety instructions and life jackets, an older man with graying hair and mustache greeted us as we descended the slope to our canoes. As I passed, he grinned and addressed me in an overly loud voice. “Hi, granny,” he exclaimed, stopping me to fasten the top clasp on my vest. Behind me, I felt my daughter tense. The man grinned harder. I clenched my teeth. “Granny? Me? Is he joking?"
Women and older adults, of which I am one, fail to get the joke. “Granny” is a respectful familiar when used within families, but coming from a stranger, “granny” was used derisively, an insult to belittle an older woman.
Stereotyping is a way we sometimes choose to handle our cluttered realities. It’s easier than individualizing. In calling this woman a “granny,” you make a judgement about me without any knowledge of who I am — a fit, active, engaged older woman — mother, teacher, author, farmer, tap dancer, developer.
One at a time, women are standing up for themselves. We are not “chicks” or “broads” or “grannies” and we won’t let anyone deny us the dignity and respect we deserve.
Deborah Reed Downing
Lawrenceburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The sanctimony of the perpetually offended! Really! That’s what you have to complain about? Sounds like you needed help getting your safety equipment on and should have thanked the gentleman
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.