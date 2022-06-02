Dear editor,

The recent murders of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, has unfortunately but clearly demonstrated that we, as a society, can no longer handle independent gun ownership.

Yes, we must continue to respectfully honor weapon accessibility by our facility guards, military members, as well as all community, state, and federal law enforcement officers. However, we have unfortunately multiple times clearly demonstrated that as a society, we can no longer handle independent gun ownership.

So many murders of innocent people, especially children, is far too many to continue to allow individual gun ownership. Yes, I do understand that collectively we have far more responsible gun owners than those who are not. However, how many more innocent people, especially children, must die due to the foul and sinful action of one gun owner.

Jane McCord

Frankfort

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription