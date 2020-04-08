Dear editor,
Good job, Kentucky! Who would have thought that we could so radically change our lives in just a few weeks? But despite the fear, uncertainty and hardship, Kentuckians have risen to the challenge with courage and creativity.
I'm grateful for all our frontline workers and for our intelligent, hard-working and compassionate governor, whose bold leadership has kept us all safer.
As we undergo this unprecedented test of humanity, we have a unique window of time in which to reflect upon our lives and our priorities. I hope that as a society we emerge from this crisis with the same spirit that defined the generation that survived the Great Depression. This time we must also have a reckoning about our relationship with the earth.
The intricate, interdependent natural systems upon which all life depends have been knocked off balance. Loss of species, loss of wild lands and climate change have created a volatile cauldron where diseases jump species and weather events create disasters.
Our world will never be the same again after the coronavirus. Among the many post-coronavirus decisions to be made, we must establish a framework that respects and protects the natural world, which we can no longer take for granted.
Chris Schimmoeller
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.