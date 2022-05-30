Dear editor,

Who makes the money by not taking guns off the street, resulting in the mass shootings and murders in our country?

Let's see who benefits by continuing to let this happen. Start with the U.S. Congress, the Senate first and then the House, then go to state and local levels of government and then to the private sector. There needs to be an expose of this in detail to show who is enriched by creating and allowing these atrocities to continue. 

It's way past time to know the real reason why we're sacrificing our young on the ALTAR of the GUN. We already know who suffers and it's cost, so now let's show who benefits and is responsible for its continuance.

Incompetent senators and representatives are easily replaced. We can't replace our murdered children.  

Robert Fowler

Louisville

