As we enter the season to celebrate festive holidays our senses are surrounded by songs and traditions of friends and families. Our thoughts give special prominence and importance of affection toward our fellow man of peace, love, and goodwill.

We also feel empathy toward those who are struggling with loss this year either economically or physically. Our hearts go out to those parents who have recently lost loved ones like in the shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan. This brings back other memories of other senseless shootings in Parkland, Florida, Las Vegas, and Newtown, Connecticut, just to name a few.

I find it terribly hurtful that Kentucky's U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie finds this time of year to post a Christmas picture of his family sporting semi-automatic guns stating, "Merry Christmas! P.S. Santa bring ammo."

This display of armory shows such insensitivity to those that have lost loved ones from gun violence and re-opens wounds of grief to those dealing with this loss. Or maybe this photo is more a means of intimidation displaying Massie's heroic masculinity he feels from owning guns since he serves on the Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over laws that affect firearms. In addition, Massie has opposed nearly every effort to regulate firearms, including discussions to ban bump stocks for semi-automatic weapons.

Until we vote out representatives like Massie, gun violence and mass shootings will continue to be an affliction upon our country. We need better representation then Massie for the good of all.

K. Michael Newton

Frankfort

