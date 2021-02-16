Dear editor,
Time it was, and time it is. As we struggled through part two of this tale of two sieges, we prayed that our senators had the courage to be true to the oath in which they swore to defend the country and the Constitution against all enemies, both foreign and domestic; last but not least, true to their own consciences.
Part one of this tale occurred during the War of 1812 when the Capitol was invaded by a foreign enemy. When U.S. Capt. Hazard Perry was questioned about the Battle of Lake Erie, he responded, "We have met the enemy and he is ours."
Part two of this tale is the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, who is accused of inciting insurrection, invasion and siege of the Capitol, treason and violence against our elected representatives and the people of the United States. This battle was waged in the same building and room that was attacked on Jan. 6, by the enemy. Sadly, this time the enemy was and is domestic.
Too bad that when asked how the impeachment trial turned out, the senators can't repeat the words of Capt. Perry, "We have met the enemy and he is ours."
Glenn Ballard
Frankfort
