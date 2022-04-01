Dear editor,

Voltaire once said that if God didn’t exist it would be necessary to invent him.

Looking at the world today we wonder if God can even exist anymore in this world of today. Is it time for us to reinvent our God?

We are murdering each other in mass in the streets of our cities. Some of us are seen walking out of stores stealing as much as we can carry in our arms. We celebrate lifestyles once viewed as wrong as being right. The word "sin" has been removed from our vocabulary.

We now embrace the misunderstood biblical command that says to judge not lest we be likewise judged. We ask ourselves what is evil? Isaiah 5:20 says, "Woe to them that call evil good and good evil. And yet how do we know evil if we have no measuring standard for it."

Paul in Romans chapters 1-3 could be describing today’s society and it’s loss of righteous judgment. He states in Romans 2:1-4 "both the problem and the solution to our inability to judge evil and good." The summation being that God’s judgement is based on truth.

We ask what truth and our answer is God’s truth. And yet we have turned from God thus we know not his truth. We have no measuring stick for truth. To each his own truth and that’s our problem. Perhaps it’s time to open our Bibles and find God's truth. Find a true measuring stick.

Phil Greer

Frankfort

