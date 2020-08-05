Dear editor,
Reading (“Guest columnist: Congress must act now to preserve integrity of electoral process”) made me think of how unaware we are of the attack on this process. Also just as importantly, I want to thank our local paper for its work as a conduit so we can exercise our freedom of speech.
President Donald Trump appointed Louis DeJoy as the U.S. postmaster general — chief executive of the world’s largest postal organization — in May.
DeJoy is a super wealthy American businessman and a Republican Party fundraiser. Since January he’s donated $360,000 to Trump’s reelection campaign and around $70,000 to the Republican National Committee.
DeJoy is playing a part under Trump’s regime (which includes Homeland Security federal agents attacking peaceful protesters) to reach an authoritarian rule over us. Trump has DeJoy defunding post offices across the nation.
Trump and DeJoy are slowing this process down, attempting to rig the system, by defunding the postal service where the ballots won’t be delivered in a legitimate timely fashion in many states.
By defunding, DeJoy has stopped all overtime of the postal workers and they are falling behind in delivering the mail. Postal workers have always in the past worked diligently to see that all mail was delivered “on time” by working overtime. It’s manipulation of our right to vote. Pretty simple, right?
This illegal manipulation by the corrupt president and those Republicans who support him threaten our democracy, our right to vote and our freedom. It’s a vehement attack on our core values “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” and our “unalienable rights,” which our government was created to protect. These phrases are written in our Declaration of Independence.
We have to stand up against this corruption for the sake of our children and grandchildren and the other generations to follow, no matter their gender or color of their skin.
Richard Jones
Frankfort
