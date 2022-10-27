Dear editor,

In her interview with Cable 10 on Sept. 14, Kentucky Senate candidate Teresa Barton purposefully misled listeners about the “Yes for Life” Amendment that will appear on the general election ballot in November. It will not keep a woman from getting life-saving treatment due to an ectopic pregnancy, or any other life-threatening condition. Suggesting otherwise is dishonest. 

