Dear editor,

I have to tell you why I care about the climate. I care about the climate so I can ride my bike and breathe in fresh air. To breathe in fresh air we need more trees, less coal power plants and more greener energy. We need to make the world better.

Will Shields

Jeffersonville, Indiana

