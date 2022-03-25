Dear editor,

People have been showing up in droves to oppose development sprawl (“Guest columnist: Development proposals would result in sprawl,” March 5-6).

Because of overwhelming participation on March 10, the Planning and Zoning Commission tabled discussion of two rezoning requests concerning the Patrick farm and the former Blanton Crutcher farm.

Public comments opposing the development were excluded from the commissioners’ packets, but Kentucky Capital Development Corp. and developers’ comments in favor of it were included. The attorney for the commission acted as if we should not question their process, and not one commissioner spoke up to address the inequity. Nor did anyone answer when asked how our comments could be included.

This is unacceptable. We want fair and transparent government, and we want the views of the community respected as we work to shape our future.

Trina Peiffer

Frankfort

