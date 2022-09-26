Dear editor,

I hear some people are disheartened by the Supreme Court sending the Roe vs Wade opinion back to the states. I wish many opinions and laws were at the state level where they belong constitutionally. The states formed the federal government. The states were and ought to remain sovereign.  

