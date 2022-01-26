Dear editor,

Voters need to remember Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, was dying when he stood on the senate floor to vote against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump and Republicans who were determined to kill the Affordable Health Care Act.  

McCain saved it and us, using his power to protect the people against McConnell trying to deny the people. McConnell was always "terrified" of McCain.

McConnell knows McCain would have voted in support of voting rights into law.

Trump called McCain a "loser." McCain never lost an election. Trump did.

We will never forget McCain. We will never forgive McConnell.

Judy Rembacki

Georgetown

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription